Man drawing gun briefly closes Seminole County intersection, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Seminole County intersection was briefly closed Sunday afternoon after a few men got in a fight there, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Shortly after noon, a couple of men began fighting near the intersection of State Road 46 and East Lake Mary Boulevard, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing. 

    One of the men had a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand, Kealing said. 

    That man, who officials have not identified, is being detained. His injuries are not life-threatening, Kealing said. 

    No one else was injured in the fight. 

    The investigation is still active. 

