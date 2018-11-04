Man drawing gun briefly closes Seminole County intersection, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Seminole County intersection was briefly closed Sunday afternoon after a few men got in a fight there, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Shortly after noon, a couple of men began fighting near the intersection of State Road 46 and East Lake Mary Boulevard, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing.
One of the men had a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand, Kealing said.
That man, who officials have not identified, is being detained. His injuries are not life-threatening, Kealing said.
No one else was injured in the fight.
The investigation is still active.
Please avoid the intersection of SR 46 and SR 415/E Lake Mary Boulevard due to police activity in the area. Thank you.— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) November 4, 2018
