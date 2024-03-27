Man facing second-degree murder charges after victim dies from gunshot wound

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old man is now facing second-degree murder charges after his attempted second-degree murder charges were upgraded according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 25, 2024, around 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 24th Street and Lee Street in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Lionel Nelson Jr. who had been shot, who was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On the same day of the incident, Jesse James Hill was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Nelson Jr. would later die from his injuries, which caused Hill’s charges to upgrade from attempted second-degree murder to second-degree murder with a firearm according to sheriffs.

According to deputies this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

