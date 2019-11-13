Man fatally shot at Cocoa Beach motel, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Brevard County motel Tuesday evening, according to police.
The shooting happened at the Fawlty Towers motel in Cocoa Beach just before 8:30 p.m.
Channel 9's cameras captured a victim being transported away from the hotel.
Officials said the victim died as a result of the shooting.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
