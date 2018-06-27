0 Carjacking ends in gunfire; Man flags down police after being shot at Orlando WaWa

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting at a WaWa gas station at the corner of West Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail.

The victim told police he and his friend pulled into the gas station around 2:30 a.m. When the victim's friend went into the store, a man tried to get into the running car, police said.

The victim told police that when he tried to stop the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot him and stole the car.

The victim and his friend were able to flag down a Orlando police officer for help.

Orlando police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not release information about a gunman.

Orlando police officers are investigating a shooting at Wawa in Orlando along West Colonial and OBT. A man his car was stolen and his friend was grazed by a bullet. That same man is talking with investigators now pic.twitter.com/C9XXjojZpZ — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 27, 2018

The gas station is closed as police investigate.

When Channel 9 arrived at the scene, someone was being taken away in an ambulance. There were also shell casings on the ground near a gas pump.

Earlier this month, police were called to the same location when a man wounded in a drive-by shooting nearby came to the gas station looking for help.

Read: Person critically injured in drive-by shooting in Orlando

In March 2017, the father of a one-year-old girl was found dead from a gunshot wound in his car at that intersection.

This story is developing. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News This Morning as we work to learn more.

Location of the shooting investigation:

