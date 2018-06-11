Person critically injured in drive-by shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night, officers said.
Officers said the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hames Avenue and North Orange Blossom Trail.
The victim was sitting at a bus stop when someone in a gold SUV with tinted windows rolled down its windows and fired multiple times, officers said.
Officers said the victim then ran to a nearby gas station at the intersection of North Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Orlando police are searching for the gold SUV, which was last seen going south on North Orange Blossom Trail.
