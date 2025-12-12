Elderly Palm Bay man held without bond after allegedly shooting son

PALM BAY, Fla. — An 84-year-old Palm Bay man is behind bars without bond after police say he shot his son during a family visit Tuesday evening.

Palm Bay Police say the shooting happened at Nowak’s home on Hawksbill Street NW, where his son and daughter-in-law routinely visit each week.

Investigators say Nowak became upset the couple hadn’t visited over the weekend. The argument escalated, and police say Nowak told his son, “Get out of my house or I’m going to shoot you.” Nowak’s daughter-in-law told police, Nowak walked into a bedroom, got a gun, returned to the kitchen and shot the victim in the face. William Nowak appeared frail as deputies brought him before a judge Wednesday.

In court, prosecutors requested no bond but noted concerns about Nowak’s awareness of the situation. Police say the victim is still in the hospital.

Up until Tuesday, Nowak had been caring for his 85-year-old wife, who is on in-home hospice, and a disabled daughter.

