Former Flagler County paramedic found guilty of sexually abusing unconscious patient

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former paramedic in Flagler County was found guilty of sexually abusing an unconscious patient.

James Melady was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually abusing an unconscious patient in 2021.

Melady was convicted of sexual battery after prosecutors revealed he recorded himself violating the woman in the back of an ambulance instead of taking her to the hospital.

Prosecutors stated that Melady responded to a call for an unresponsive and intoxicated woman but failed to transport her to medical care.

Despite the recording of the incident, Melady was acquitted of video voyeurism charges.

Melady claimed his actions were part of an examination, but investigators disputed this claim.

Further investigations uncovered that Melady had stolen credit and debit cards from three patients he transported, including a 92-year-old woman from whom he allegedly took $700.

In response to the case, Flagler County Fire Rescue has implemented new protocols, including installing cameras in ambulances and requiring two personnel to accompany patients considered vulnerable or underage.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group