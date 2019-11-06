Man found shot dead inside Orange County apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was found shot dead inside an Orange County apartment Wednesday morning.
Orange County deputies said they arrived at the Reserve at Lake Buchanan apartment complex on Holden Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies said they believe everyone involved in the shooting remained on scene when investigators arrived. They said there are no suspects outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing, and deputies said they will provide updates as they become available.
Channel 9 is on scene asking deputies for information about a possible suspect and the identity of the man killed.
#breaking in #OrangeCounty —-> @OrangeCoSheriff deputies confirm they are investigating a deadly shooting off Holden Ave & Rio Grande Ave —-> live details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/bHpmHJhX09— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) November 6, 2019
