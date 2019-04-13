  • Man found shot in driveway dies after early morning shooting in Parramore

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Parramore early Saturday morning.

    Officers said the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Randall Street, north of Anderson Street.

    The man was found in a driveway laying face down and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

    Officers said he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

    Police said they believe this shooting is related to another fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning on North Westmoreland Drive, three miles north of Randall Street.

    Orlando police have not shared any suspect informant or said what led up to the shooting.

