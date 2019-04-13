Man found shot in driveway dies after early morning shooting in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Parramore early Saturday morning.
Officers said the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Randall Street, north of Anderson Street.
Related Headlines
The man was found in a driveway laying face down and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man arrested 15 minutes after being released from jail
- Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant; remains eaten by lions
- Pet pig that got loose in California slaughtered by neighbor, police say
- VIDEO: 3 children missing in crash that killed 5 others
Officers said he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.
Police said they believe this shooting is related to another fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning on North Westmoreland Drive, three miles north of Randall Street.
Orlando police have not shared any suspect informant or said what led up to the shooting.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}