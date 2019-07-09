Man found shot in the middle of Pine Hills road dies, deputies search for gunman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Monday night after he was found shot in the middle of a road in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the victim, in his 20s or 30s, was found at 8:26 p.m. on Alhambra Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
Investigators have not identified any suspects or named the victim.
