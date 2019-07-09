  • Man found shot in the middle of Pine Hills road dies, deputies search for gunman

    By: Megan Cruz , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Monday night after he was found shot in the middle of a road in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the victim, in his 20s or 30s, was found at 8:26 p.m. on Alhambra Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Related Headlines

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

    Investigators have not identified any suspects or named the victim.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories