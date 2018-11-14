Man found shot to death at apartment building near Orlando's Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was discovered fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment building near The Milk District, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. to the building at North Graham Avenue and East Washington Street, where they discovered the man's body, Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari said.
"The victim was pronounced dead on scene," Chisari said in an emailed statement. "This appears to be domestic through preliminary investigation.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
