Man gravely injured in shooting at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old man was gravely injured Thursday afternoon when an argument with a relative escalated into a shooting, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3:15 p.m. at a home on North Pine Hills Road near Liming Avenue in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.
The victim was shot by a 41-year-old man believed to be his cousin, Watrel said.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in grave condition.
Deputies said they apprehended the gunman shortly after the shooting, which remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
