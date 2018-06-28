0 Man shot in Winn-Dixie parking lot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie store near the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. outside the store on North Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orange County Lt. Ken Taylor said.

Surveillance footage showed the man arriving at the store in a vehicle driven by someone else, Taylor said. He exited the vehicle, waited at the store entrance and entered another vehicle, he said.

Shortly thereafter, the footage shows the man stumbling out of the vehicle and collapsing, Taylor said.

The man, whose identity hasn't been publicly disclosed, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A gun was discovered beneath the victim, but deputies said they're unsure if it belongs to him or the gunman, who remains at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

