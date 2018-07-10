0 Man has heart attack while laying sod; firefighters save his life, finish lawn work

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Pasco County man had a heart attack as he was rushing to lay sod on his front yard to avoid getting a fine from his homeowner's association, but something unexpected happened after Fire Rescue took him to the hospital.

Not only did first responders save Gene Work’s life, they returned to his home and helped his brother finish laying the sod on the lawn.

His wife, Melissa Work, posted the story on Facebook.

“We had just received our last 4 pallets and were going to finish it. It's been my husband's biggest stress as our HOA date to fine us a huge amount was getting closer. "While he was having his heart attack, literally in and out of consciousness, he kept begging me to figure out the sod and have it put down because he didn't want it to go to waste and die," she wrote. "It's ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack.”

Download: WFTV mobile apps

Melissa Work expressed her gratitude to the first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“They didn't know that this guy's wife (Me) is about to fight for my own life during my bone marrow transplant next month. They didn't know that my husband pawned his favorite gun to pay for the sod that he thought was going to die. They didn't know all we have been through as a little family. They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us. This wasn't in their job description,” she wrote.

Pasco County Fire Rescue wished Gene Work a speedy recovery.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.