Woman shoots Marion County deputy during traffic stop, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was shot during a traffic stop early Monday morning in Marion County.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Pine Ave.

Deputies said a woman shot the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.

The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was shot by the deputy and was also transported to the hospital, though her current condition remains unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and is expected to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

