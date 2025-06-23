Parramore drug raid leads to seizure of drugs, firearms and cash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police in the Parramore neighborhood carried out a successful drug raid after a month-long investigation, confiscating drugs, firearms and cash.

Officers from the Parramore Bike Unit, backed by SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Division, carried out a search warrant at a residence. The search led to the seizure of 307 grams of cannabis, 15 grams of cocaine, two guns, and $898 in cash.

Tabias Jackson, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of cocaine. Kjuan Brown, 34, was arrested for resisting an officer without violence.

Officers say this investigation shows how crucial proactive policing is in creating safer communities. By focusing on prevention and early intervention, we can tackle potential problems before they get out of hand.

Law enforcement continued by saying the operation underscores the effectiveness of proactive policing strategies in combating drug-related crime in local neighborhoods.

