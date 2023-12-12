, Fla. — A man in his 40s was discovered dead in a field early Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 6:45 a.m. to Santa Rosa Drive near East Colonial Drive and the Old Cheney Highway, where they discovered the man’s body.

They said there was trauma to the man’s body and his death is suspicious in nature.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity.

Photos: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley open free toy store

Man in his 40s discovered dead in Orange County field A man in his 40s was discovered dead early Tuesday in a field, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. (WFTV)

A Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle was seen in a wooded area near the field.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates to this developing story.

Read: ‘Florida Joker’ claims Grand Theft Auto VI used his likeness, wants ‘a mil or two’

See a map of the area below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Man in his 40s discovered dead in Orange County field A man in his 40s was discovered dead early Tuesday in a field, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group