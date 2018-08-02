  • Daytona Beach roads blocked after man jumps in front of train, police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police say a man jumped in front of a train and was killed Thursday morning.

    Police said around 6:10 a.m., a man parked his car near the tracks near George W. Engram Boulevard, which is close to the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Fairview Avenue, then jumped in front of an oncoming train.

    The stopped train is affecting various intersections in the area, including International Speedway Boulevard. 

    Police have not released the man’s name.

    Location of the deadly incident:

