Man hospitalized after shooting in west Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Orlando early Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at 3714 Rio Grande Avenue.
A man in his 30s was “semiconscious” at the address when deputies arrived. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Deputies said the man was involved in an argument with the suspect in the parking lot outside the address when the suspect shot the man.
The suspect, who is unknown, fled the area in a two-door sedan, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
