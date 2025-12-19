State CFO targets school districts as OCPS weighs closing seven campuses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is considering closing seven campuses amid declining enrollment, a move now unfolding under anticipated heightened scrutiny from state leaders who say school district spending will be a focus of upcoming financial audits.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced this week that school districts across the state will be included in the next round of financial reviews, as he advocates for greater accountability in local government spending.

Ingoglia has accused school districts of using the threat of closures as “scare tactics” to justify what he describes as bloated budgets. He argues that as student enrollment declines, district budgets should also shrink.

“The school districts are some of the most wasteful spenders in government and they also make up the largest portion of your property tax bill,” Ingoglia said. “We should not hold them harmless for wasteful and excessive spending.”

The CFO also questioned the extent to which immigration has contributed to the decline in enrollment, suggesting that school choice programs may play a larger role.

Channel 9 took those claims to Orange County Public Schools, which strongly pushed back. District leaders said their budget increases are driven by rising costs for items such as salaries, benefits, and security. They also emphasized that funding is closely tied to student enrollment, which has been steadily declining.

In response to Channel 9’s questions, OCPS also disputed Ingoglia’s assessment of immigration’s impact.

According to district data, enrollment in traditional district-operated schools is projected to decline by more than 6,600 students this school year compared to last year. In the wake of increased immigration enforcement, more than 2,500 students, nearly 40% of projected student losses, are classified as immigrant students.

As for potential savings, OCPS estimates that closing seven schools could save the district about $10 million a year. Any final decisions will need approval from the school board and input from the public.

The proposal has sparked concern and activism in affected neighborhoods.

