0 Man in Florida parking lot shooting who claimed 'stand your ground' charged with manslaughter

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man who shot and killed another man in a Clearwater parking lot, claiming self-defense, is now facing a manslaughter charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The State Attorneys Office in Pinellas County decided to file the charge about three weeks after Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially directed his deputies not to arrest Michael Drejka, citing Florida's "stand your ground law" as the reason why.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Drejka, of Clearwater, confronted Britany Jacobs, who was sitting in her car as it was parked in a handicapped parking space in July.

Drejka and Jacobs, who is not handicapped, started to argue about the parking space as Jacobs’ boyfriend Markeis McGlockton was inside the store.

Surveillance video from the store shows McGlockton leave to defend Jacobs. Moments later, he shoves Drejka hard to the ground.

Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest. McGlockton ran back into the store, clutching his chest. He later died from his injuries.

Viral video, must-see stories and breaking news: Follow WFTV on Facebook

"I could have been killed. My kids could have been killed," Jacobs told Tampa's ABC affiliate.

McGlockton’s five-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

"I need justice, and this is not right at all," said Jacobs. "How is this 'stand your ground' law? It's not. It's not, and I need help."

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they wouldn't file charges against Drejka under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

"He had to shoot to defend himself. Those are the facts and that is the law," said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. "No matter how you slice it or dice it, that was a violent push to the ground."

“I’m a firm believer that just because you CAN doesn’t mean you SHOULD.” @SheriffPinellas gives update on possible #StandYourGround case at Clearwater convenience store.@abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/ssUY2oEp5Z — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) July 20, 2018

In 2013, the controversial law became the subject of national debate when George Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, in Sanford. Zimmerman was later tried and acquitted.

Read: Judge in Zimmerman case warns against opening 'old wounds'

Drejka is a legal concealed weapons permit holder and will not be charged because of Florida's Stand Your Ground law, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The store owner tells Tampa’s ABC affiliate that Drejka has a history of assaulting people in the very parking lot where the shooting took place.

Tampa’s ABC affiliate knocked on the door at Drejka's clearwater home over the weekend, but a sign posted outside said "no comment."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.