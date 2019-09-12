Man injured after train collides with car in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was injured after a train collided with a car he was in, according to Winter Park police.
The crash happened on South Denning Drive and Barnum Avenue.
The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.
Neither his name nor the circumstances of the crash have been released.
The investigation is ongoing. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
Happening Now: Denning Drive and Barnum Avenue, car VS train. Winter Park police say one man was in this car. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. Working on more details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IWIIoDUzk4— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) September 12, 2019
