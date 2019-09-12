  • Man injured after train collides with car in Winter Park

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was injured after a train collided with a car he was in, according to Winter Park police.

     

    The crash happened on South Denning Drive and Barnum Avenue.

     

    The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

     

    Neither his name nor the circumstances of the crash have been released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories