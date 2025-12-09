Man killed in e-scooter hit-and-run remembered as “dedicated father”

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Saint Cloud Police are looking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run that killed a 48-year-old e-scooter rider.

Police said Angel Sanchez, was riding his e-scooter on Old Canoe Creek Road north of Clay Whaley Road around 6 p.m. Saturday night, when multiple cars hit Sanchez without stopping.

According to the family Go-fund-me, Sanchez was travelling from his mothers’ home to his house just 15-minutes away when he was struck.

Police said, an off-duty Orange County deputy attempted to render aid at the scene, but Sanchez died from his injuries.

“We do have a grieving family that’s looking for answers,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Doug Goerke,“We really just want to try to fill in the pieces and explain what happened here.”

Police are still investigating whether Sanchez was in the road, sidewalk, or bike lane when he was killed, which is why they are asking anyone who might have seen Sanchez riding his e-scooter that day to contact them.

Sanchez son told Channel 9 his father was “loved by many and prided himself on being the best possible father to his children.”

A friend of Sanchez described him as a proud new grandpa who loved showing off photos of his grandson, writing, “He will never be forgotten. We will remember him for his kindness and sensibilities. Hope we can find the one responsible for this tragedy.”

Saint Cloud Police urge anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 407-891-6700 or remain anonymous by calling Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

