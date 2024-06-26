Man pistol-whips 2 victims during armed robbery in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Police in Ocoee are looking for a man accused of a violent armed robbery.

Officers said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on South Circle Key Drive.

Police said two men were leaving El Tequila on West Silver Star Road when they were approached by a man with a gun.

According to a report, the suspect was driving a white SUV in the area when he got out of the driver’s seat and walked toward the victims.

Police said the man pistol-whipped the two victims and took their wallets.

The suspect then got back into the SUV and drove away, officers said.

Both victims were treated for injuries they received in the armed assault.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.

