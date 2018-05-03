Man punches 80-year-old Longwood school crossing guard in face, deputies say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - An Apopka man was arrested Thursday after he hit an 80-year-old school crossing guard in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
William Reynolds was crossing two elementary school children in the driveway of the 7-Eleven on Wekiva Springs Road, east of Fox Valley Drive in unincorporated Longwood when William Anthony Vindigni, 36, walked up and struck Reynolds in the face, deputies said.
The children were not injured.
Vindigni left on foot but was located by deputies at the intersection of Palm Springs and Wekiva Springs roads, authorities said.
Deputies said Vindigni resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.
Vindigni grabbed and pinched a deputy on the back of her leg during the incident, an arrest report said.
Read: Arrest made after hit-and-run involving crossing guard in Eatonville
Reynolds was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident.
Vindigni was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
_________________________________________________________________________
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}