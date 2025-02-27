WATCH: Man rescued from water after falling off his sailboat in Florida

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A man in Port Saint Lucie is recovering after falling off his sailboat.

Body camera video released by first responders shows him being rescued.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an overboard boater.

They later found a 55-year-old man who had fallen off his sailboat and into the water.

The man was struggling to stay afloat and could not get back into his boat.

“The victim was in a lot of distress. He had stated at one point in the hospital that he was ready to give up. He had been struggling for maybe 20 to 30 minutes and luckily, we got there in the time that we did,” said Officer Ryan Lodwick with the Port Saint Lucie Police Department.

The victim was treated for hypothermia and is expected to be alright.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group