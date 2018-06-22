  • Man robs ice cream shop, fires shot at employees, Melbourne police say

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Melbourne police want to find a man they say robbed an ice cream shop and fired a gun, narrowly missing two employees.

    Employees at Del’s Freeze on North Harbor City Boulevard called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to report a man who came up to the walk-up window and started ordering, then pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

    The clerks told police they backed away from the window, then the suspect fired a shot a single shot through the open window.

    The shot struck the ground between the two employees as they complied with the suspect’s demands, police said.

    Investigators said the suspect got away with cash, but did not say how much he got.

    The Melbourne Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 321-608-6731.

