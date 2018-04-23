  • Man shoots, kills carjacker at Texas Fried Chicken

    By: Jack DeMarco , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 49-year-old man shot and killed a man he said was trying to carjack him near the Millenia area of Orlando early Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. 

    The shooting happened around midnight, at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue, deputies said.

    Deputies identified the suspected attempted carjacker as Jan Demetri Goodman, 36. He was found shot in the parking lot and was pronounced dead a short time later.

    The attempted carjacking victim has been identified as Leon Anthony Ducally. He told deputies Goodman tried to carjack and assault him as he was trying to enter the Texas Fried Chicken at the intersection. 

    Goodman continued to assault Ducally, so he shot his accused attacker, deputies said.

    Ducally has a valid concealed carry permit.

