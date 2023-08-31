Man shot by Orlando police found not guilty by reason of insanity

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man shot by Orlando police officers avoided prison for the rest of his life.

A year ago, Steffan Haskins was released from jail on bond and allowed to get mental health treatment at the VA while awaiting trial.

His attorney leaned on a rarely used state law to keep Haskins out of prison.

An Orange County judge agreed and after a bench trial, Haskins was found not guilty by reason of insanity, leaning on what’s known as Rule 3.217.

Records show the Florida law allowing an insanity verdict has been used successfully in only 15 criminal court cases set for trial in Orange-Osceola County in nearly three years.

