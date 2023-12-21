Man shot to death at Orlando 7-Eleven

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon at 7-Eleven convenience store, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police were called shortly before 12:15 p.m. to a shooting at the store on South Chickasaw Trail near Lee Vista Boulevard.

Investigators discovered the man’s body at the scene.

They said he was killed by someone he knew and the gunman fled the scene after the shooting.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence.

