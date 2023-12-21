Woman, 19, accused of fatally stabbing another woman, 21, at Altamonte Springs Circle K

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman fatally stabbed a 21-year-old woman late Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said Thursday.

Police said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to AdventHealth Altamonte Springs after Lakeira Hall was stabbed at the Circle K store on East Altamonte Drive near Interstate 4.

Investigators said that Hall and Leanna Ramnarine were involved in a dispute while at the Circle K.

They said Ramnarine used a knife to stab Hall several times.

Hall was taken to the hospital by a friend who witnesses the stabbing.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly thereafter.

“This appears to be an isolated incident as the victim and suspect knew each other,” a police spokeswoman said in a news release.

Ramnarine was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder.

She remains jailed without bail.

Police believe multiple people saw the stabbing, so they ask witnesses to call them at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

