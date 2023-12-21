Local

Woman, 19, accused of fatally stabbing another woman, 21, at Altamonte Springs Circle K

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Altamonte Springs Police Department

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman fatally stabbed a 21-year-old woman late Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to AdventHealth Altamonte Springs after Lakeira Hall was stabbed at the Circle K store on East Altamonte Drive near Interstate 4.

Investigators said that Hall and Leanna Ramnarine were involved in a dispute while at the Circle K.

They said Ramnarine used a knife to stab Hall several times.

Read: Man shot to death at Orlando 7-Eleven

Hall was taken to the hospital by a friend who witnesses the stabbing.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly thereafter.

“This appears to be an isolated incident as the victim and suspect knew each other,” a police spokeswoman said in a news release.

Read: Orange County SWAT team members bullied bar patron, drank & drove agency vehicles

Ramnarine was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder.

She remains jailed without bail.

Police believe multiple people saw the stabbing, so they ask witnesses to call them at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Read: IRS to waive $1B penalty fees for 2020, 2021 back taxes

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Altamonte Springs could pass ordinance that would impact its homeless population Altamonte Springs could pass ordinance that would impact its homeless population (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read