Man shot in neck at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the neck at a west Orlando apartment complex Friday morning, Orlando police said.
Police cars and crime tape surrounded the Orlando On The Lake apartment complex off Ivey Lane after a call reporting a shooting came in at 8:30 a.m.
Police did not offer an update on the condition of the victim, or release any information about the shooter.
UPDATE: Orlando Police say a man was shot in the neck at the Orlando on the Lake apartment complex today. He was taken to the hospital but we don’t know his condition #WFTV pic.twitter.com/4MK5L8ABlx— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) June 28, 2019
