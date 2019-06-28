  • Man shot in neck at Orlando apartment complex, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the neck at a west Orlando apartment complex Friday morning, Orlando police said.

    Police cars and crime tape surrounded the Orlando On The Lake apartment complex off Ivey Lane after a call reporting a shooting came in at 8:30 a.m.

    Police did not offer an update on the condition of the victim, or release any information about the shooter.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

