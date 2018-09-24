Man sought in series of sex crimes in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla, - Melbourne police are searching for a man they believe has exposed himself to victims three times over the last several weeks.
Police said the incidents were reported between Aug. 31 through Sep. 19 near Babcock Street north of Nasa Boulevard, close to the Indian River Bluffs neighborhoods.
Deputies released a composite sketch of the man they are looking for.
The first indecent exposure incident was reported Aug. 31 on South Harbor City Boulevard. Another indecent exposure report was made on Sept. 15 on Bluff Terrace, and a third was made Sept. 19 on Audubon Drive.
Meanwhile, a sexual battery incident was reported on Crescent Drive on Sept. 5.
The sketch was made after the Sept. 15 incident.
Residents are urged to call police if they see anything suspicious in the area.
