Parents question crosswalk safety after student hit outside Olympia High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and safety advocates are raising urgent questions about why so many Orange County high schools lack basic crosswalk protections. This follows a crash last month in which a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car.

The student was struck while she was in a crosswalk outside of Olympia High School, according to authorities. The crash has renewed concerns among parents who say the stretch of Apopka-Vineland _ can be dangerous for students traveling on foot.

For Orange County parent Jake Petroski, the accident was not unexpected.

“It’s just a perfect storm of lack of safety precautions and the geographical layout of this area, along with the speed of the road,” Petroski said.

He took his concerns to the Orange County Commission.

What he describes as a basic safety gap is not unique to Olympia High.

Back in April, another student was hit while walking to school, this time fatally, near Oak Ridge High School.

At a recent county commission meeting, Commissioner Nicole Wilson acknowledged that high schools are treated differently under state laws regarding school-zone safety features.

“There are no high schools with school zones,” she said. ”They don’t get the flashing beacons from the school. They don’t get the same designation, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t explore opportunities to provide higher visibility, better crossings.”

While state law does not mandate school-zone protections at high schools, local governments are permitted to install additional safety measures, including enhanced signage and pedestrian signals, where they deem necessary.

Petroski says relatively simple changes could make a difference.

“It doesn’t take a lot of resources to put up a pedestrian sign with flashing lights that coordinate with the stop the traffic signals out here, and simply some additional signage,” he said.

Data from Bike Walk Central Florida underscores the concern. The organization found that drivers fail to yield to pedestrians at an even higher rate near schools.

“Across the board, the average driver yield rate is right around 50%, and at schools specifically, it’s slightly less,” said Vince Dyer of Bike Walk Central Florida. ”It’s around 48 to 49% of drivers stopping for pedestrians that are in the crosswalk at school. So, this isn’t just people walking out in front of your car in the middle of nowhere.”

Some parents are also calling for crossings near high schools to be formally designated as school zones, with reduced speed limits and flashing warning signs.

“Because right now… it’s only a matter of time before another student gets hit,” Petroski said.

Orange County Traffic Engineering officials say they will analyze crash data, vehicle volumes and pedestrian counts in the area surrounding Olympia High School to determine what additional safety measures may be appropriate.

