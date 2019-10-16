Man stabs sleeping woman to death before stabbing self in neck, DeLand police say

DELAND, Fla. - A man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of a woman who was sleeping on a bench in DeLand, police said.
Police said Jared Shaw, 32, flagged down a Volusia County deputy at about 3 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven on North Woodland Boulevard. Shaw was bleeding from a self-inflicted wound on his neck, police said.
“Preliminary indications are that a homeless man stabbed a homeless woman,” DeLand police tweeted.
An investigation revealed that Christine McCaleb, 67, was sleeping on a bench with a blanket over her head outside a Bank of America when Shaw stabbed her several times before stabbing himself, police said.
Shaw was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach as a trauma alert, police said.
Shaw's condition has not been released.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Shaw has been in and out of jail since 2010 on several charges, including aggravated battery and theft.
