Man killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Longwood, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a 44-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Longwood Friday evening, according to Longwood police.
It happened near the SunRail station at Church Avenue and Ronald Reagan Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Officials said the man was struck by the train as he was on his way back to a bar he was at earlier in the evening.
Amtrak officials said the train was on its way to Jacksonville from Miami with 140 people on board.
Amtrak released a statement on the incident:
Train 92 made contact with a trespasser in Longwood at approximately 9 p.m. There were no injuries to the passengers or crew. Local authorities are investigating
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
