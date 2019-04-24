Man suffers head wound at I-4 rest area near SR-434 after reports of shots fired, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man suffered a head wound early Wednesday morning at an Interstate 4 rest area after deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Seminole County Fire Rescue said the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert around 3:30 a.m.
Deputies said the man was located in a car in the westbound rest area of Interstate 4 near State Road 434 with a non-life-threatening head wound. Investigators said they have not determined the cause of the wound.
Just before three this morning, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the west-bound rest area of I-4 near SR 434. Adult male located in vehicle with non life-threatening head wound. Investigators still trying to determine source of that injury.— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) April 24, 2019
