Man threatens to destroy people with ‘turtle army' at Indialantic stores, police say

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - “His turtle army will destroy them.” That was the treat Thomas Lane made among a slew of obscenities outside several Indialantic businesses, police said.
Lane, 61, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, misuse of 911 and resisting an officer without violence, an arrest affidavit said.
“Mr. Lane did willingly disturb the peace and outrage the morals of others at Starbucks, Surfanista Café and Sassy Granny’s Smoothies,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit also said Lane yelled obscenities along the Wave Crest Avenue Boardwalk, calling himself “the saint,” and saying, “his turtle army will destroy them.”
Police said they responded to seven calls about Lane disturbing the peace.
Lane walked into the lobby of the police department and yelled at the dispatcher while pounding on walls and glass, the report said. Lane then walked to a 7-Eleven on Fifth Avenue where a police officer tried to calm him, but he proceeded to curse at the officer and customers, police said.
Lane called 911 in the presence of the officer and told the operator that the officer “needed to leave now or you will all be sorry you (explicit) with the saint.”
“While being instructed to exit his vehicle, Mr. Lane refused and was forced to be removed as he continued to yell obscenities at us and other passersby about his turtle army (that) would destroy us,” the affidavit stated.
Lane remains in the Brevard County Jail.
