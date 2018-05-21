Man wanted, 2 arrested in Ocala pawn shop gun burglary, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two people were arrested Monday in connection with an Ocala pawn shop burglary that happened in April, police said.
Watch: Surveillance video of burglary
Jimmy Jones, 20, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of larceny, grand theft of a firearm and burglary of a structure after they stole 15 guns from the Classic Pawn and Gun shop on 33 NW 10th Street, police said.
The guns are valued at $9,000, and only one stolen gun has been recovered, police said.
Authorities said they are searching for 21-year-old Luis Carino, who also goes by the nickname “Chico.”
Surveillance video released of the burglary showed the three individuals break the glass of the front door and crawl through the bottom of the door.
“OPD is urging citizens to come forward if they have purchased a firearm from any of the individuals involved. If the firearm(s) are turned in voluntarily, citizens will not be charged. If not turned in, they risk being charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm,” a news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective MIguel Gauthier at (352) 427-3242 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-7867. Tips can remain anonymous.
Watch the surveillance video of the burglary below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}