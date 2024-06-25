Man who killed 3 women dies after shootout with Florida deputies, officials say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida are investigating a shooting spree that left three women and a suspected gunman dead.

Manatee County deputies said a man accused of shooting and killing three women was shot to death after shooting at deputies in Hamilton County.

Deputies said the shooting spree started around 9:15 p.m. Monday at a Motel 6 on 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton.

When deputies arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

A witness told investigators that Javontee Brice, 28, came to the motel and shot his mother for unknown reasons.

Deputies were told Brice was possibly heading to Georgia.

Deputies responded to another shooting at 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East, Palmetto.

A 29-year-old woman was found shot while sitting inside a parked SUV and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a witness identified Brice as the shooter.

Bradenton police were then called to another shooting around 10 p.m. at 4800 55th Street West.

Officers said Brice shot another woman before fleeing the area, and she later died at a hospital.

A statewide alert was issued for Brice’s vehicle, which was found in Hamilton County near the state line.

Officials said Brice was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. after he fired shots at Hamilton County deputies.

Deputies said Brice was traveling to Georgia with the intent to kill another person.

Deputies said multiple investigations are ongoing.

