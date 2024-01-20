Man who threatened bus driver with a gun on UCF campus to appear before a judge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who police said threatened to shoot a bus driver on the University of the Central Florida campus will stand before a judge Saturday.

Investigators Takuya Takahashi pointed a gun at a Lynx bus at the southwest side of the university Thursday night.

Law enforcement searched for Takahashi for about an hour after they said he rode off from the scene on a bike.

When they found him, investigators said they found a gun inside his fanny pack after he was arrested.

Takahashi is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property.

The incident caused UCF’s main campus to go into lockdown as dozens of police secured the area.

Students were also told to shelter in place as officers searched for the man with the gun.

