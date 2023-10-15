Man, woman found shot to death in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man and woman who were found shot to death near a home Sunday.

According to a news release, the incident happened in Whispering Sands.

Deputies said they received a call around 11 a.m. for a suspicious incident at the home on Southeast 28th Street and Southeast 52nd Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still looking for more information regarding the double homicide.

If you saw anything that could help law enforcement, contact Detective Joe Miller at 352-369-6806.

For anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 23-54 in your tip.

See a map of the scene below:

