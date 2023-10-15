3-year-old dies after water rescue at Sanford apartment complex

SANFORD, Fla. — A toddler who was rescued from water at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon has died, police said Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the 3-year-old was rescued from water at The Crosby at Towne Center apartment complex on Solstice Loop around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital where they died.

Investigators did not specify what type of body of water the child was rescued from.

Channel 9 reached out to the department for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

