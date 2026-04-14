Man’s body, campsite discovered at Intracoastal Waterway in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are conducting a death investigation after someone discovered a body floating in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Investigators said officers responded to the north side of the Melbourne Causeway just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and confirmed the body of a man was present in shallow water near the causeway’s barrier wall.

They said they also found his campsite set up along the nearby riverbank.

Divers with Melbourne Police Department responded and recovered the man’s body from the water.

MPD detectives are investigating how he died, but said there was no indication the death was criminal in nature.

Police said they plan to release the man’s name once they have notified his relatives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6450. Tips can also be given anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

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