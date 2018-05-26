0 Man's body discovered at homeless camp near Cocoa Walmart

COCOA, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Friday afternoon at a homeless camp in a wooded area near a Walmart store, the Cocoa Police Department said.

The man who discovered the body flagged down deputies at about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the store near Clearlake Road and Michigan Avenue, police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.

Deputies and officers detained three people for questioning, including one person who is considered a person of interest, Martinez said. The body of the man, who's believed to be in his 50s, was discovered in a tent, she said.

"The death is being called suspicious. We don't have a lot of information about the circumstances that led up to it," Martinez said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to piece this thing together. Crime scene detectives are out here also -- processing the scene, trying to get whatever evidence they can."

Police said the area is known for drug use, but it's unknown if the man's death was related to that.

Investigators didn't say how the man died.

The identities of those involved weren't publicly disclosed.

The death remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

