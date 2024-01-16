Marion County deputies continue search for suspect in salon owner’s death

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Candles for Milagros Guzman Lopez continue to burn outside her salon in the Marion Oaks Plaza after she was gunned down Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they were called to the plaza just before 2 p.m. for a reported shots fired in the area. When they got to the scene, they found Guzman Lopez dead.

“This occurred in the shopping plaza in the far end near the barbershop,” said Paul Bloom, the Marion County Public Information Officer.

On Friday, witnesses told deputies a man, later identified as Melvin Arias, was arguing outside before he ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and shot Guzman Lopez.

Milagros Guzman Lopez Milagros Guzman Lopez was found shot and killed in Marion County. (Marion County Sheriff's Office /Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The Guzman family did not want to speak on camera but said Guzman Lopez was renting a unit in the plaza for her salon, “Koloréate.”

Deputies are still searching for Arias and consider him armed and dangerous.

Koloréate’s Facebook Page said the staff is devastated and believes there will be justice in the case.

“Mary didn’t just put color on our hair, but in our lives as well with her spark, her charisma, her professionalism, and above all with her big LOVE for all. Mary will keep living in our hearts forever.”

- Koloréate

A GoFundMe has been set up for Guzman Lopez.

Deputies want anyone with information about Arias to call 911.

