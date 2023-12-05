Marion County deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting near Dollar General

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are still searching for whoever shot and killed a 19-year-old man.

Investigators say Griffin Chase Smith was shot several times near a Dollar General on Marion Oaks Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

They say he tried to drive away but crashed behind the Marion Oaks Community Center.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies are now asking people who were near the Dollar General when the shooting happened to come forward.

