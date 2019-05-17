Marion County elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County school teacher is facing serious charges after officials said he touched a child inappropriately while working as a camp counselor.
School officials said Dontay Prophet has been on paid leave since they found out about the accusations in February.
Officials said Prophet befriended the victim while he worked at the camp and eventually invited the victim to his apartment. Ocala police said that's where Prophet inappropriately touched the victim.
Channel 9 learned Prophet wasn't just a teacher.
"He actually served kids with special needs," said Kevin Christman of Marion County Public Schools. "He was a behavior specialist and a paraprofessional."
School officials said they placed Prophet on paid leave and removed him from any type of campus access once they learned about the investigation in February.
Prophet was hired in 2009 and worked at South Ocala Elementary, Shady Hill Elementary, Ward Highlands Elementary and Osceola Middle School.
South Ocala's principal sent the following message to parents Thursday:
A Marion County public school employee, who worked at South Ocala Elementary, was arrested Wednesday. This employee has not been at South Ocala since February.
No other victims have come forward in the investigation.
Channel 9 learned Prophet was reprimanded in 2011 when he went to Horizon Academy and used his badge to "gain access to areas of their campus that he had no authority to visit."
Once there, officials said he falsely claimed to be a brother to one of the students.
