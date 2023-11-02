Local

Marion County firefighter injured in structure fire

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Colin Reedy died at the scene. Emily Gindele was in critical but stable condition.

Firefighter File photo. (Katifcam/iStock)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County firefighter was injured while fighting a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said the firefighter was taken to a local trauma hospital.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Firefighters said the injury happened while units responded to a structure fire near 18000 S.E. 20th Place in Silver Springs.

Firefighters said crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Read: Seminole Tribe to begin sports betting at Florida casinos

Marion County Fire Rescue said it will provide updates as more information is known.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read