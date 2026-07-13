Marion County home destroyed by fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Fire ripped through a home Sunday afternoon in Ocklawaha.

Crews with Marion County Fire Rescue responded around 3 p.m. to the mobile home in the 17000 block of SE 87th Street after 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames.

MCFR and several other departments launched an aggressive attack on the blaze and worked to keep fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Marion County structure fire Fire damaged a mobile home in Ocklawaha on July 12, 2026 | Marion County Fire Rescue (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Officials said no residents or firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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